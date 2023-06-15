National / Labour

Eskom wage deal hailed for ushering in stability

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim blames ‘racist, clueless’ André de Ruyter for rolling blackouts

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 17:17 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 18 June 2023 - 17:17

In a move hailed for bringing labour stability to Eskom’s operations, the power utility and three unions signed a pay agreement that will see all nonmanagerial staff at the state power utility get increases of 7% a year for three years.

The deal hammered out at the central bargaining forum (CBF) is effective from July 1 2023 to June 30 2026 and was signed by Eskom management and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and Solidarity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.