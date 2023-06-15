Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The US’s top envoy says high-stakes talks were ‘candid, substantive, and constructive’
The triumph exposed the former champion to a previously unknown world, often merciless and paved with expectations
F1 world champion is set to make a thrilling comeback
In a move hailed for bringing labour stability to Eskom’s operations, the power utility and three unions signed a pay agreement that will see all nonmanagerial staff at the state power utility get increases of 7% a year for three years.
The deal hammered out at the central bargaining forum (CBF) is effective from July 1 2023 to June 30 2026 and was signed by Eskom management and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and Solidarity...
Eskom wage deal hailed for ushering in stability
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim blames ‘racist, clueless’ André de Ruyter for rolling blackouts
