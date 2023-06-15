National / Labour

Eskom and unions sign three-year wage deal

All non-managerial employees will receive annual pay increases of 7% each year until 2026

15 June 2023 - 17:17 Luyolo Mkentane

Eskom and three unions on Thursday signed a pay agreement that will see all non-managerial employees at the embattled utility receive increases of 7% each year for three years.

The deal, effective from July 1 to June 30 2026 was signed by the state-owned group’s management and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, the National Union of Mineworkers, and Solidarity...

