National / Labour

Tshwane metro bus drivers abandon posts over ‘health concerns’

Samwu says employees are working under unsafe conditions with no lighting, and no functioning toilets and cleaning materials for the buses

07 June 2023 - 14:26 Luyolo Mkentane

The City of Tshwane says it will take action against disgruntled metro bus drivers who abandoned their posts this week, leaving many in the lurch including school pupils writing mid-year exams.

This is not the first time the city-owned Tshwane Bus Services has had to suspend its operations. In January, bus services were temporarily suspended due to fuel shortage...

