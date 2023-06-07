Currency drops 7% as the new Treasury chief eases stabilising measures
SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
More than 180 cases are awaiting a ruling more than six months after judgment was reserved, despite official guidelines recommending no more than three months
Rev Frank Chikane says the ANC integrity commission ‘operates at a higher level, where you deal with integrity issues, not just criminal issues’
Company data shows the mortality risk from Covid-19 is trending lower though the longer-term impact is expected to persist
Only about a quarter of respondents are satisfied with the current operating conditions, according to the RMB/BER BCI
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Parliament is set to elect two legislators on June 14 to join a panel that will select judges, including to the Supreme Court
Man from Mahikeng believes his mental strength, more than athletic ability, is behind his success
Though small in size, the fully electric SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds
The City of Tshwane says it will take action against disgruntled metro bus drivers who abandoned their posts this week, leaving many in the lurch including school pupils writing mid-year exams.
This is not the first time the city-owned Tshwane Bus Services has had to suspend its operations. In January, bus services were temporarily suspended due to fuel shortage...
Tshwane metro bus drivers abandon posts over ‘health concerns’
Samwu says employees are working under unsafe conditions with no lighting, and no functioning toilets and cleaning materials for the buses
