National / Labour

Eskom and labour far apart on wages as SA braces for colder winter

Unions reject 4.5% revised offer

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 19:24 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 23 May 2023 - 22:40

Embattled power utility Eskom revised its wage offer from 3.75% to 4.5% during the third and final round of wage talks at the central bargaining forum on Tuesday as it tries to hammer out a pay hike deal with unions demanding revised increases of up to 12%.

Despite being so far apart, both parties are determined to reach an amicable resolution on the wage dispute as a strike would be devastating to the country, which is bracing for higher stages of load-shedding this winter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.