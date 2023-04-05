WATCH: Numsa threatens bus strike ahead of Easter

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is threatening to embark on a strike in the bus sector ahead of the Easter weekend. That's if employers do not put a meaningful wage offer on the table.
Numsa said it had been negotiating with employers since January and should they not return to the negotiating table, they would have no choice but to resort to a full-blown strike. That is after employers refused to negotiate a 7% wage increase and health insurance benefits for employees.
Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Pathu Luvhengo for more detail.
