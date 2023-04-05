National / Labour

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Numsa threatens bus strike ahead of Easter

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times Reporter Pathu Luvhengo

05 April 2023 - 14:48 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is threatening to embark on a strike in the bus sector ahead of the Easter weekend. That's if employers do not put a meaningful wage offer on the table.

Numsa said it had been negotiating with employers since January and should they not return to the negotiating table, they would have no choice but to resort to a full-blown strike. That is after employers refused to negotiate a 7% wage increase and health insurance benefits for employees.

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Pathu Luvhengo for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says ...
National
2.
Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state ...
National / Labour
3.
World cannot afford to lose SA coal supply, ...
National
4.
Government terminates state of disaster on ...
National
5.
Big cut in diesel prices from midnight
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.