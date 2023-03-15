National / Labour

Government tables revised 7% offer for public servants

However, the PSA says it remains resolute on its mandated demand for a 10% increase

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 12:06 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 15 March 2023 - 12:54

The government and public service unions are close to clinching a pay-hike deal for the 2023/2024 financial year after the employer revised its offer from 4.7% to 7%, spurring the unions to lower demands from 10% to 8%.

Labour’s initial demands included a one-year wage agreement of 10% and a monthly housing allowance of R2,500, among others, while the employer proposed a three-year wage deal of 4.7%, followed by consumer price inflation (CPI)-linked increases in the outer years of the agreement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.