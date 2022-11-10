Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Thousands of Public Servants Association members held provincial marches across the country on Thursday
The cash-strapped government has seven days to respond to a list of demands by the Public Servants Association (PSA), whose members marched to the Treasury offices in Pretoria on Thursday, in support of their demands for above inflation increases.
In a show of force, thousands of PSA members held provincial marches across the country to register their unhappiness over the government’s unilateral implementation of a 3% wage offer, for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants...
PSA gives government seven days to respond to demands
Thousands of Public Servants Association members held provincial marches across the country on Thursday
