National / Labour

PSA gives government seven days to respond to demands

Thousands of Public Servants Association members held provincial marches across the country on Thursday

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 15:08 Luyolo Mkentane

The cash-strapped government has seven days to respond to a list of demands by the Public Servants Association (PSA), whose members marched to the Treasury offices in Pretoria on Thursday, in support of their demands for above inflation increases.

In a show of force, thousands of PSA members held provincial marches across the country to register their unhappiness over the government’s unilateral implementation of a 3% wage offer, for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants...

