There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
Zondo was not a neutral judge leading a fact-finding commission, says Zuma
The presidency has indicated that the response to the report will be made publicly available shortly
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Boris Johnson struggles to get enough support to make a shock return as Britain’s prime minister
T20 World Cup match goes down to the final over
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 235,000 public servants, is to serve the government on Monday with a seven-day strike notice over its demand for above-inflation increases.
This comes after the PSA rejected the final, revised, 3% pay rise offer that the government employer is considering implementing unilaterally before the medium-term budget policy statement...
Public service union to serve strike notice on pay offer
Acting minister Thulas Nxesi’s letter to bargaining council on unilateral implementation angers workers, says PSA’s Claude Naicker
