Nxesi considers pushing through 3% wage hike for public servants

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The government has failed to maintain infrastructure and anticipate the needs of the people
Time is running out, acting minister warns unions ahead of the medium-term budget
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
Business Day TV talks to Gemcorp economist Simon Quijano-Evans
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
Truss’s economic programme sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
The Netflix drama series ruffles royal feathers over the portrayal of Charles and Diana’s divorce
Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi has told the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants that he contemplates implementing the contentious final 3% wage hike offer to reduce uncertainties about the fiscal outlook as time is running out ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
“This action is not contemplated lightly,” said Nxesi in a letter to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) dated October 17, which Business Day has seen...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nxesi considers pushing through 3% wage hike for public servants
Time is running out, acting minister warns unions ahead of the medium-term budget
Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi has told the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants that he contemplates implementing the contentious final 3% wage hike offer to reduce uncertainties about the fiscal outlook as time is running out ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
“This action is not contemplated lightly,” said Nxesi in a letter to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) dated October 17, which Business Day has seen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.