National / Labour

Nxesi considers pushing through 3% wage hike for public servants

Time is running out, acting minister warns unions ahead of the medium-term budget

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 05:10 Luyolo Mkentane

Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi has told the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants that he contemplates implementing the contentious final 3% wage hike offer to reduce uncertainties about the fiscal outlook as time is running out ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

“This action is not contemplated lightly,” said Nxesi in a letter to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) dated October 17, which Business Day has seen...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

