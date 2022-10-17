Trade union Untu accepts Transnet wage offer, calls off strike

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Chancellor Scholz moves to keep the nuclear power plants operational until April 2023 as Ukraine war causes energy shortages
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
State-owned logistics company Transnet has reached a new three-year wage deal with its majority union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), that will ease congestion at SA ports as more than half the workforce returns to work.
The strike, which entered its second week on Monday, has disrupted railways and ports and affected key sectors of the economy including large foreign-exchange earners such as agriculture and mining, costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day as they were unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trade union Untu accepts Transnet wage offer, calls off strike
Congestion at SA ports is expected to ease as majority union at rail operator signs three-year wage deal
State-owned logistics company Transnet has reached a new three-year wage deal with its majority union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), that will ease congestion at SA ports as more than half the workforce returns to work.
The strike, which entered its second week on Monday, has disrupted railways and ports and affected key sectors of the economy including large foreign-exchange earners such as agriculture and mining, costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day as they were unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.