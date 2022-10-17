PODCAST | Survey shows pessimism around manufacturing in SA

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Chancellor Scholz moves to keep the nuclear power plants operational until April 2023 as Ukraine war causes energy shortages
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Confidence in SA’s manufacturing industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
According to Absa, confidence levels among manufacturers dropped 2 points to 26 (out of 100) in the third quarter. This is based on findings from its Manufacturing Survey for the third quarter.
Schmidt explains this means seven out 10 of people surveyed were pessimistic about prospects for local manufacturing.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The quarterly survey, which covers approximately 700 businesspeople in the manufacturing sector, was conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University between August 10 and 29. The confidence index ranges between zero and 100, with zero reflecting an extreme lack of confidence and 100 extreme confidence where all participants are satisfied with current business conditions, says Absa.
Schmidt says the two biggest drags on the sector continue to be global supply chain constraints which results in unavailability of certain inputs and raw materials required in the production of goods. This situation is compounded by growing energy uncertainty due to rolling blackouts across the country that have resulted in more than 100 days of load-shedding so far in 2022.
Topics of discussion include: results of Absa’s Manufacturing Survey for the third quarter, issues affecting local production, and ways in which load-shedding is impacting the sector.
Schmidt also discusses how manufacturers are responding to the energy crisis, options for independent power generation and funding for equipment necessary for such activity.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Survey shows pessimism around manufacturing in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking
Confidence in SA’s manufacturing industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
According to Absa, confidence levels among manufacturers dropped 2 points to 26 (out of 100) in the third quarter. This is based on findings from its Manufacturing Survey for the third quarter.
Schmidt explains this means seven out 10 of people surveyed were pessimistic about prospects for local manufacturing.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The quarterly survey, which covers approximately 700 businesspeople in the manufacturing sector, was conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University between August 10 and 29. The confidence index ranges between zero and 100, with zero reflecting an extreme lack of confidence and 100 extreme confidence where all participants are satisfied with current business conditions, says Absa.
Schmidt says the two biggest drags on the sector continue to be global supply chain constraints which results in unavailability of certain inputs and raw materials required in the production of goods. This situation is compounded by growing energy uncertainty due to rolling blackouts across the country that have resulted in more than 100 days of load-shedding so far in 2022.
Topics of discussion include: results of Absa’s Manufacturing Survey for the third quarter, issues affecting local production, and ways in which load-shedding is impacting the sector.
Schmidt also discusses how manufacturers are responding to the energy crisis, options for independent power generation and funding for equipment necessary for such activity.
Car manufacturers sign three-year pay deal with Numsa
Glimmer of hope in Transnet crisis
PODCAST | Google’s progress in promoting African business through investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.