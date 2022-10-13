Transnet strike costs miners nearly R1bn in exports a day

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
James Smith had been interim head since March
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
The original model was the first to feature disc brakes, now the industry standard that we take for granted
The industrial action by Transnet employees, which entered its seventh day on Thursday, is costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day in lost production as they are unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports, according to the Minerals Council SA.
The strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and United National Transport Union (Untu) over higher wages has brought ports at major SA cities almost to a standstill. The council, whose members account for more than 80% of Transnet’s rail business and 50% of the group’s income, says major mineral export harbours are operating at between 12% and 30% of their daily averages...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet strike costs miners nearly R1bn in exports a day
Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022
The industrial action by Transnet employees, which entered its seventh day on Thursday, is costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day in lost production as they are unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports, according to the Minerals Council SA.
The strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and United National Transport Union (Untu) over higher wages has brought ports at major SA cities almost to a standstill. The council, whose members account for more than 80% of Transnet’s rail business and 50% of the group’s income, says major mineral export harbours are operating at between 12% and 30% of their daily averages...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.