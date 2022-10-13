Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
The industrial action by Transnet employees, which entered its seventh day on Thursday, is costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day in lost production as they are unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports, according to the Minerals Council SA.
The strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and United National Transport Union (Untu) over higher wages has brought ports at major SA cities almost to a standstill. The council, whose members account for more than 80% of Transnet’s rail business and 50% of the group’s income, says major mineral export harbours are operating at between 12% and 30% of their daily averages...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet strike costs miners more than R800m in exports a day
Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022
