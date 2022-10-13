×

National / Labour

No end in sight to Transnet strike as CEO Portia Derby digs in

Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022

13 October 2022 - 12:39 Thando Maeko and Bekezela Phakathi
UPDATED 13 October 2022 - 21:23

As the faltering economy counts the costs of the crippling Transnet strike, group CEO Portia Derby has dug in her heels, saying it cannot afford to yield to union demands. This could set the scene for a long standoff.

“I know some people feel ... that we should pay whatever is required. But the truth is we have a responsibility to turn around Transnet and leave a strong, sustainable company on the other side of the divide,” Derby told delegates at the AgriSA annual congress in Pretoria on Thursday...

