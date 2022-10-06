Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Brokers can manipulate price data and spreads because MetaQuotes hands over control of the MT4 and MT5 apps’ code base to licensees
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Country has plenty of solar and hydropower potential, but there are calls for moderation so as not to disrupt biodiversity or blight the Alps
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
Turning one of its museums into offices looks retrogressive, but may attract the best staff
Transnet has warned trade unions that members are embarking on “illegal strike action following non-resolution in the ongoing wage negotiations”.
Stoppages were reported at the Durban and Richards Bay port on Thursday after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) rejected the state-owned ports and rail operator’s latest pay offer (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-10-05-transnets-new-deal-to-workers-unlikely-to-avert-strike/). ..
Transnet warns workers that strike is illegal
Stoppages reported at Durban and Richards Bay ports after unions reject freight and transport company’s pay offer
