×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Gwede Mantashe booed off stage at Cosatu congress

According to the programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa, not Mantashe, had been expected to deliver a speech but no explanation was given for the change

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 14:33 Luyolo Mkentane

ANC national chair and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been booed off stage by delegates attending the Cosatu national congress in Midrand, on Monday.

Mantashe was about to deliver a message of support on behalf of the governing party when delegates stormed the podium and started singing “asinamali” [we don't have money], and “hamba Gwede” [leave Gwede]...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.