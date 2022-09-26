While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
ANC national chair and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been booed off stage by delegates attending the Cosatu national congress in Midrand, on Monday.
Mantashe was about to deliver a message of support on behalf of the governing party when delegates stormed the podium and started singing “asinamali” [we don't have money], and “hamba Gwede” [leave Gwede]...
Gwede Mantashe booed off stage at Cosatu congress
According to the programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa, not Mantashe, had been expected to deliver a speech but no explanation was given for the change
