The hardline bargaining style by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which has been demanding steep wage increases in various sectors, is set to continue after Irvin Jim and his allies Andrew Chirwa and Mphumzi Maqungo were re-elected as general secretary, president and national treasurer respectively this week...
Numsa’s militant bargaining to continue after Irvin Jim retains position
With Jim retaining his position as general secretary, the trade union will continue its radical programme of demanding above-inflation increases
