National / Labour

Striking Sars workers return to their posts pending response by Cyril Ramaphosa

The PSA, together with Nehawu, are demanding above-inflation pay hikes of 11.5% and 12%, respectively

25 July 2022 - 15:37 Luyolo Mkentane

Thousands of striking employees at the Revenue Service (Sars) affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have returned to work pending the outcome of their demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This has resulted in the number of Sars branches closed across the country easing to about 30 from a previous high of almost 50 recorded last week...

