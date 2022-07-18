×

National / Labour

About 40 Sars offices closed across SA due to wage strike

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko says no talks have been scheduled between parties yet to try to resolve the impasse

18 July 2022 - 13:43 Luyolo Mkentane

Unions striking for above-inflation increases at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Monday tax collection was among services affected by the ongoing industrial action.

Business Day reported last week that Sars was forced to close some offices in four provinces as workers resumed a strike that was halted in May. By Monday, the strike had resulted in more than 35 branches being closed across the country...

