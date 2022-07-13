×

National / Labour

Numsa demands 20% pay hike in auto sector, warns of strike if refused

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase, but ‘negotiations are give and take’

13 July 2022 - 14:03 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest trade union with more than 400,000 members, said on Wednesday that it is demanding wage increases of up to 20% in the multibillion-rand automotive industry.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, responding to Business Day’s questions after a media briefing in Boksburg, east of Joburg, on Wednesday, said the union had already had three sessions with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo), the employer body representing BMW SA, Toyota SA, VW SA, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Isuzu and Nissan...

