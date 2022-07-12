×

National / Labour

Public servants’ strike on the cards after union declares dispute

Public Servants Association has urged the finance minister to ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to avoid a debilitating strike

12 July 2022 - 15:12 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 12 July 2022 - 19:11

In a move that takes it a step closer to a strike by more than 200,000 public servants and threatens to put to the test the state’s pledge to rebalance public finances, the Public Servants Association (PSA) has lodged a dispute with the government after wage hike negotiations stalled. 

The declaration of the dispute, which kicks the talks to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) for mediation, came after the PSA rejected the sweetened offer of 2%, which is being reported here for the first time and was  tabled last week. The union wants an across-the-board inflation-beating 10%.   ..

