National / Labour

Cosatu to challenge ‘polarising’ Covid-19 vaccine mandates

The labour federation says it cannot support the dismissal of any workers in a country of 60-million where only about 14-million people are employed

BL Premium
12 July 2022 - 12:01 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 12 July 2022 - 12:24

Cosatu plans to challenge mandatory Covid-19 vaccination at a “national, policy level” and says it wants companies that have dismissed workers for non-compliance with such policies to reinstate them.

Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, told Business Day on Tuesday that while the labour federation supports the vaccination mandate against Covid-19 it cannot support the dismissal of any workers in a country of 60-million where only about 14-million people are employed...

