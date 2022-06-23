PODCAST | Overcoming gender gaps in the legal profession

Of course, it is also important to take an intersectional approach to the inclusion project, factoring in all important aspects of identity, as well as socioeconomic factors, in developing inclusion strategies.

As part of the Baker McKenzie's Diversity & Inclusion initiative, the firm has set aspirational, measurable targets for gender, that focus on increasing female representation in partner and leadership roles. The firm announced in 2019 that it had set new global aspirational targets in terms of a “40:40:20” gender ratio: 40% women, 40% men and 20% flexible (women, men or nonbinary persons). This target applies to partners, senior business professionals, firm committee leadership and candidate pools for recruitment. Globally, nearly 40% of the firm’s 3,800 lawyers are women.

In SA, about 61% of the firm’s staff is female. To empower female leaders, the firm also has an intensive mentorship programme to support and help female lawyers rise through the ranks, so that they can take up leadership positions in the future.