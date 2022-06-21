National / Labour Implats says Numsa strike won’t have much effect Union members employed by contractors down tools alleging they are paid less than workers hired directly by Implats B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats) says a strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over the use of contract workers at its operations is unlikely to have much effect on output.

Numsa members employed by Newrak, Reagetswe Mining Group and Triple M Mining, downed tools on Monday in protest at alleged exploitation by the mining services companies contracted to Implats. The matter is now before the labour court in Johannesburg...