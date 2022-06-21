Implats says Numsa strike won’t have much effect
Union members employed by contractors down tools alleging they are paid less than workers hired directly by Implats
21 June 2022 - 18:18
Impala Platinum (Implats) says a strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over the use of contract workers at its operations is unlikely to have much effect on output.
Numsa members employed by Newrak, Reagetswe Mining Group and Triple M Mining, downed tools on Monday in protest at alleged exploitation by the mining services companies contracted to Implats. The matter is now before the labour court in Johannesburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now