National / Labour

End of N3 blockade in sight as parties sign road freight plan

Government reaches agreement with employers and stakeholders to end crippling blockade

20 June 2022 - 19:49 Mary Papayya

After five years of the SA economy taking a battering from blockades on the strategic N3 arterial trade route, the government has struck a breakthrough agreement with stakeholders in the freight and logistics industry.

A task team comprising industry employers, drivers and organised labour agreed on an 11-point plan of implementation that includes proper enforcement of visa requirements and compliance, a driver training programme and the introduction of operating licences, the latter being a controversial point for the Road Freight Association. ..

