End of N3 blockade in sight as parties sign road freight plan Government reaches agreement with employers and stakeholders to end crippling blockade

After five years of the SA economy taking a battering from blockades on the strategic N3 arterial trade route, the government has struck a breakthrough agreement with stakeholders in the freight and logistics industry.

A task team comprising industry employers, drivers and organised labour agreed on an 11-point plan of implementation that includes proper enforcement of visa requirements and compliance, a driver training programme and the introduction of operating licences, the latter being a controversial point for the Road Freight Association. ..