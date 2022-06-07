National / Labour Outsourcing company approaches labour court over extension of wage deal B L Premium

An operational outsourcing firm has asked the labour court to set aside employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s decision to extend a collective wage agreement to employers and workers who are not party to the national bargaining council for the road freight and logistics industry (NBCRFLI).

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS), which provides permanent employment to more than 36,000 staff countrywide in sectors including mining, transportation and logistics, engineering, construction, retail and agriculture said Nxesi’s decision, published in the Government Gazette in February, “risks the reduction of salaries and benefits to ISS employees or could even result in job losses”...