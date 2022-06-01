National / Labour Thousands of Sars workers ‘suspend’ strike for talks to take place Nehawu and PSA staff members downed tools on May 25, demanding increases of 11.5% and 12%, respectively B L Premium

Thousands of striking workers at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have gone back to work after their union elected to suspend the industrial action, which would have entered its second week on Thursday, to give talks a chance.

Employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents about 6,000 of the more than 10,000 workers in the bargaining unit, have returned to their posts pending the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between parties...