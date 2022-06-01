Thousands of Sars workers ‘suspend’ strike for talks to take place
Nehawu and PSA staff members downed tools on May 25, demanding increases of 11.5% and 12%, respectively
01 June 2022 - 15:34
Thousands of striking workers at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have gone back to work after their union elected to suspend the industrial action, which would have entered its second week on Thursday, to give talks a chance.
Employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents about 6,000 of the more than 10,000 workers in the bargaining unit, have returned to their posts pending the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between parties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now