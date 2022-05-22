Government rejects public service unions’ demand for 10% wage increase
The government is on a collision course with its employees as it remains committed to keeping the wage bill in check
22 May 2022 - 17:09
The government has rejected nearly all of the public service unions’ double-digit pay hike demands, demonstrating its commitment to keep its ballooning wage bill in check and setting it on a collision course with the more than 1.3-million strong workforce.
In a document, which Business Day has seen, the state is proposing the extension of the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to employees and a 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled in the budget. ..
