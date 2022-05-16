Unions to embark on ‘full-blown strike’ at Sars for higher wages
The Public Servants Association and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union will start their strike on May 25
16 May 2022 - 15:30
Revenue collection at the country’s ports of entry and in various offices internally is set to be disrupted when the two largest unions at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) down tools next week in support of their demand for higher wages.
The Public Servants Association (PSA), and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said their members will embark on a “full-blown strike” for above-inflation wages at the tax collection agency...
