National / Labour Unions demand above-inflation wages at struggling Eskom Workers at state-owned enterprises have not received meaningful increases in two years, resulting in ‘very low’ staff morale, unions say B L Premium

Unions at Eskom are demanding above-inflation wage hikes , saying workers at state-owned enterprises have not received meaningful increases in two years, resulting in “very low” staff morale.

The power utility, which has been described by ratings agencies as the single biggest risk to the SA economy, is among SOEs that have been hollowed out by years of mismanagement and corruption linked to state capture. Eskom is dogged by a debt of about R392bn and has been struggling to keep the lights on due to regular breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations...