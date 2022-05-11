National / Labour Court orders ArcelorMittal SA strikers to go back to work B L Premium

Striking National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) members at ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) are expected back at work after the labour court granted Africa’s largest steel producer an interim order prohibiting workers from striking for above-inflation wages.

This comes after Numsa, the country’s largest union with more than 400,000 members, downed tools on Wednesday and embarked on industrial action at Amsa’s operations in support of their demand for a 10% pay hike...