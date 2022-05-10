Numsa to down tools for above-inflation wage hike at ArcelorMittal SA
Union plans strike at Africa’s largest steel producer for 10% wage demand from Wednesday
10 May 2022 - 12:47
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union with more than 400,000 members, has joined other workers, including public servants, in demanding above-inflation wage increases, which employers say are unsustainable.
Numsa said it will embark on a wage strike at ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) — Africa’s largest steel producer — in support of a 10% wage demand from Wednesday after serving the company with a 48-hour strike notice...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now