ESSENTIAL SERVICE
No strikes allowed for many workers in drugmaking sector
28 April 2022 - 05:10
In a far-reaching move that has caught organised labour on the back foot, a government agency has declared the production and distribution of a wide array of pharmaceutical products to be an essential service and prohibited workers in the sector from going on strike.
The government deems services to be essential if an interruption would pose a threat to the health, life or safety of all or part of the population. It has already barred several categories of workers, including the police, defence force and healthcare personnel, from withholding their labour...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now