Treasury takes tough stance ahead of public sector wage talks

The Treasury has set the tone for tough wage negotiations with public sector unions as it outlined budgetary constraints and a commitment to keep spending in check.

In a presentation entitled “Public sector remuneration analysis and forecasting” that Business Day has seen, Treasury official in the budget office Marumo Maake said it was important to align public sector wage increases with budgetary commitments...