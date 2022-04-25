Treasury takes tough stance ahead of public sector wage talks
Unions and the government prepare for wage negotiations covering the 2023/24 fiscal year
25 April 2022 - 05:09
The Treasury has set the tone for tough wage negotiations with public sector unions as it outlined budgetary constraints and a commitment to keep spending in check.
In a presentation entitled “Public sector remuneration analysis and forecasting” that Business Day has seen, Treasury official in the budget office Marumo Maake said it was important to align public sector wage increases with budgetary commitments...
