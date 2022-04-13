National / Labour Bargaining council relieved looming wage strike in bus sector averted Unions have agreed to take a revised offer from the bargaining council back to their members for a mandate B L Premium

SA’s bus operators have breathed a collective sigh of relief after the bargaining council averted a wage strike that would have resulted in workers downing tools ahead of the busy Easter period, by tabling a revised offer that unions have agreed to take back to their members for a mandate.

Gary Wilson, general secretary of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac), a platform where employers and unions agree on wages and conditions of employment, said in a statement that the bargaining council was relieved the bus strike had been averted...