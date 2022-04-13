Bargaining council relieved looming wage strike in bus sector averted
Unions have agreed to take a revised offer from the bargaining council back to their members for a mandate
13 April 2022 - 11:22
SA’s bus operators have breathed a collective sigh of relief after the bargaining council averted a wage strike that would have resulted in workers downing tools ahead of the busy Easter period, by tabling a revised offer that unions have agreed to take back to their members for a mandate.
Gary Wilson, general secretary of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac), a platform where employers and unions agree on wages and conditions of employment, said in a statement that the bargaining council was relieved the bus strike had been averted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now