Amcu and NUM to apply for secondary strike at Sibanye platinum

12 April 2022 - 10:38 Luyolo Mkentane

The two largest unions striking at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are have intensifying their protracted industrial action at the company by giving notice of a secondary strike at Sibanye’s platinum operations.

If the secondary industrial action at the company’s Rustenburg and Marikana platinum operations goes ahead, it could see about 35,000 workers downing tools, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in a statement on Tuesday...

