Numsa on 'verge' of national wage strike in bus sector ahead of busy Easter period A strike could result in holidaymakers being stranded, which could hurt bus operators as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), SA’s largest union, with about 432,000 members, said it is on the “verge” of a national strike in the bus passenger sector ahead of the busy Easter holidays in support of their demands for higher wages.

If the industrial action goes ahead, it could result in holidaymakers who rely on public transport being stranded, a move that could hurt bus operators financially as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19...