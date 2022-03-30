Numsa on ‘verge’ of national wage strike in bus sector ahead of busy Easter period
A strike could result in holidaymakers being stranded, which could hurt bus operators as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19
30 March 2022 - 12:18
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), SA’s largest union, with about 432,000 members, said it is on the “verge” of a national strike in the bus passenger sector ahead of the busy Easter holidays in support of their demands for higher wages.
If the industrial action goes ahead, it could result in holidaymakers who rely on public transport being stranded, a move that could hurt bus operators financially as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now