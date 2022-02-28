Judge criticises unions in win for government over wage deal
28 February 2022 - 11:08
UPDATED 28 February 2022 - 14:06
In a hard-hitting unanimous judgment, Constitutional Court acting justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo lashed out at public-service unions, saying they were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement” the government entered into with unions in 2018.
While the judgment is a big loss for public servants who will lose out on salary increases running into billions of rand, it is a huge win for the government as it does not have to implement the last leg of the three-year agreement reached at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) in 2018, which would have cost R29bn to implement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now