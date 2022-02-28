National / Labour Judge criticises unions in win for government over wage deal B L Premium

In a hard-hitting unanimous judgment, Constitutional Court acting justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo lashed out at public-service unions, saying they were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement” the government entered into with unions in 2018.

While the judgment is a big loss for public servants who will lose out on salary increases running into billions of rand, it is a huge win for the government as it does not have to implement the last leg of the three-year agreement reached at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) in 2018, which would have cost R29bn to implement...