Constitutional Court’s wage ruling eases strain on Treasury
28 February 2022 - 11:08
UPDATED 28 February 2022 - 23:48
In a hard-hitting unanimous judgment and a big victory for the government, the Constitutional Court has ruled the state can back out of what an acting judge blasted as an “impugned wage deal” with unions in 2018.
Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo ruled that the government does not have to implement the last leg of the three-year agreement reached at the public sector bargaining council in 2018 as the unions were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement”...
