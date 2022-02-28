Constitutional Court dismisses appeal over 2018 wage agreement
28 February 2022 - 11:08
In a major victory for the government, the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by public-service unions on Monday, challenging a ruling by the Labour Appeal Court on aspects of a wage agreement reached with unions four years ago.
“Leave to appeal is granted. The appeal is dismissed. There is no order as to costs,” the judgment read in part...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now