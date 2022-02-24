National / Labour Disgruntled mining unions gear up for strike at Sibanye-Stillwater B L Premium

A coalition of disgruntled mining unions said it was gearing up for a “massive strike” at Sibanye-Stillwater after its membership rejected the company’s latest revised wage offer of R700 each year for three years for underground and surface workers.

The company has also proposed a R100 increase in the living out allowance in each year of the multiterm agreement...