Disgruntled mining unions gear up for strike at Sibanye-Stillwater
24 February 2022 - 17:03
UPDATED 24 February 2022 - 17:36
A coalition of disgruntled mining unions said it was gearing up for a “massive strike” at Sibanye-Stillwater after its membership rejected the company’s latest revised wage offer of R700 each year for three years for underground and surface workers.
The company has also proposed a R100 increase in the living out allowance in each year of the multiterm agreement...
