National / Labour Denel hauled to labour court as salary woes continue B L Premium

The battle between state-owned arms manufacturer Denel and trade union Solidarity over the company’s nonpayment of salaries is set to continue in the labour court next week after Denel continuously failed to meet its contractual obligations to employees.

In September 2021, after a settlement agreement between Denel and the trade union, Denel made partial payment of R12.7m in salaries and employee benefits unpaid for the months of April to July 2020, the union says...