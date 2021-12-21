National / Labour Domestic workers’ minimum pay to rise to R23 an hour in 2022 The minimum wage for domestic workers will be equalised with the national minimum wage, which gets a CPI plus 1% increase in 2022 B L Premium

The department of employment & labour is planning to equalise the wages of domestic workers with that of the national minimum wage in 2022, which is also set to get an above-inflation increase.

The national minimum wage commission has proposed an increase in SA’s overall minimum wage equivalent to the consumer price index plus 1 percentage point in 2022. If consumer inflation were to average 5% then this will result in a 6% increase in the national minimum wage to R23 an hour, from the current R21.69 an hour. The commission also made the recommendation that the minimum wage for domestic workers be equalised with the country’s overall minimum wage in 2022...