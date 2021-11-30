Cosatu slams lack of action against failing provinces and municipalities
Handing over billions of rand with little accountability or lack of consequence can’t continue, senior official says
30 November 2021 - 18:55
Trade union federation and key ANC alliance partner Cosatu has slammed the medium term budget policy statement and its proposed allocation of revenue for making little mention of rampant corruption and wasteful expenditure at provincial government and municipal level.
Cosatu and the SA Local Government Association (Salga), which represents municipalities, appeared before parliament’s select committee on appropriations on Tuesday to discuss the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier in November. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now