National / Labour Cosatu slams lack of action against failing provinces and municipalities Handing over billions of rand with little accountability or lack of consequence can't continue, senior official says

Trade union federation and key ANC alliance partner Cosatu has slammed the medium term budget policy statement and its proposed allocation of revenue for making little mention of rampant corruption and wasteful expenditure at provincial government and municipal level.

Cosatu and the SA Local Government Association (Salga), which represents municipalities, appeared before parliament’s select committee on appropriations on Tuesday to discuss the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier in November. ..