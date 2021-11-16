Saccawu to start strike at Massmart stores on Friday

Workers will start an indefinite strike on Friday at all group companies owned by Walmart-led Massmart, their union said, creating another problem at the retailer struggling to turnaround.

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu), an affiliate of union federation Cosatu, said it would start the strike from Friday at all Massmart companies.

Massmart is one of SA's biggest retailers but has struggled lately due to some loss-making diversification into East and West Africa as well as local pandemic-led lockdown restrictions and the July unrest that hit sales and profits.

While it has implemented a turnaround plan which includes focusing on e-commerce and selling of noncore assets outside SA that has increased sales, analysts have said that Walmart-backing is its biggest hope so far to stay strong in the cut-throat retail environment of SA.

Saccawu said in its statement that the national strike would include Massmart’s major supermarket stores such as Makro, Builders and its cash and carry format Mass Cash, which together represent 229 stores in the country.

The union has had several engagements with the company in 2021 but it has failed to reach an agreement on wages and layoffs at some of its stores, it said.

“The company has shown little interest in resolving the labour disputes at hand … This has left the union with no option but to galvanise a massive indefinite strike in this group,” it said.

It is also calling for a boycott of Massmart stores from November 22 and will hold its main march in Johannesburg on November 26.

Reuters