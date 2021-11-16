National / Labour Massmart faces new headwinds as union plans strike and calls for boycott The July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng brought more setbacks for the group when two of its warehouses were looted and one burnt to the ground B L Premium

Massmart, the owner of Game stores that suffered billions of rand of losses due to the July riots and is in the middle of a turnaround attempt to fix years of underperformance, faces a new headache after a union representing about half of its workforce said it will go on strike.

The SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu), which claims about 20,000 of retail giant Massmart’s 45,000-strong workforce, said it will embark on an indefinite strike from Friday over wage increases and looming retrenchments. The union also called for a boycott of Massmart stores from November 22, which would be another unwelcome headwind ahead of the holiday period...