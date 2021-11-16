National / Labour LABOUR CCMA union threatens a strike as budget keeps shrinking Talks break down at labour dispute organisation over an offer to increase wages just 1.5% B L Premium

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA), an organisation meant to resolve labour disputes, could find itself in demand for such services after a breakdown in negotiations with employees over wage increases.

Members of the Commission Staff Association (CSA), an in-house trade union that claims membership of 90% of workers of the CCMA, have threatened to go on strike over an offer to increase wages just 1.5%, way below the inflation rate and that projected by the Reserve Bank over the next two years...