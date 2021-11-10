Nehawu calls for speed in starting worker movement
Union says tripartite alliance’s blueprint to address socioeconomic challenges has stagnated
10 November 2021 - 18:45
Cosatu’s biggest trade union has called on the labour federation and the SA Party (SACP) to establish a popular movement speedily to address worker struggles and service delivery challenges.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) admitted this week that it did not go all out in campaigning for the ANC before the local government elections on November 1, citing financial challenges. Political analysts said that may have hit the ANC, which relies traditionally on Cosatu grassroots structures to mobilise and campaign...
