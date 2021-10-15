National / Labour Embattled steel sector loses R500m in output due to Numsa wage strike Seifsa warns of more headwinds after union rejects revised wage offer B L Premium

As the indefinite wage strike by steelworkers entered its eighth day and workers rejected a revised offer, employers said the action had "eroded" growth in an industry that is struggling to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak economy.

The action by members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s biggest union, has cost the R15bn metals and engineering sector about R500m in lost output, according to the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), which represents 18 organisations employing 170,000 workers...