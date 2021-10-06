National / Labour Cosatu to go on national strike against corruption and job losses The federation plans to strike against corruption, job losses, retrenchments, gender-based violence and attacks on collective bargaining B L Premium

Cosatu, a key ally of the governing ANC, is gearing up for its national strike against corruption, job losses, retrenchments, gender-based violence and attacks on collective bargaining.

“The federation is issuing a call to all workers and South Africans to join the strike on Thursday. They can either join the planned activities across the country or withdraw their labour by staying at home on the day,” said Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla...